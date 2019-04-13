Cameroon: Boko Haram mine kills four soldiers in Far North region

At least four Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Friday April 12 in Kerawa, Far North region of Cameroon after their vehicle ran into a land mine set up by Boko Hamram fighters, sources have said.

The soldiers ran into the mine as they were on patrol between Gouzdavreket and Asshigacha with their vehicle completely shattered, sources said. Seven other soldiers sustained severe injuries and have been immediately evacuated for medical attention.

This brings to seven the number of Cameroonian soldiers killed by the Boko Haram fighters in the space of a week after another attack on the night between April 7-8 left three soldiers dead in the locality of Sagmé just a few metres away from Nigeria.