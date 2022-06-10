Cameroon: Bolloré Inaugurates First Logistics Platform In Kribi, Worth 7 billion FCFA

The industrial port zone of Kribi, located on the outskirts of the deep water port of Kribi, in the southern region of Cameroon, hosted the inauguration ceremony of the “Kribi Logistics Hub” on 8 June 2022, presided over by the Cameroonian Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena.

This is a multimodal logistics platform built by the Bolloré Group, which operates the container terminal of the deep-water port of Kribi, as part of a consortium formed with the French CMA CGM and the Chinese CHEC.

The first infrastructure of its kind in the port city of Kribi, this new logistics base “is an additional and essential link in the region’s logistics ecosystem…”, which “will help to fluidify the logistics of import and export products”, both for Cameroonian economic operators and those of the hinterland (Chad and the CAR in particular), explained Philippe Labonne, President of Bolloré Africa Logistics . The “Kribi Logistics Hub“, which will eventually cost a total of 7 billion CFA francs, will cover an area of 7 hectares.

But, in the first phase, whose work is completed, an envelope of FCFA 4 billion was invested to develop an area of 2.7 hectares, so as to obtain a container park of 7,700 m2, a warehouse of 6,000 m2, a canopy of 900 m2 to continue the treatment of containers during periods of bad weather, a water storage tank with a capacity of 380 m3 for firefighting, waiting areas for unloading, a technical room, etc. According to the Bolloré Group, the remaining 4.3 hectares will be developed further, including the construction of three new warehouses of 6,000 m2 each, providing 18,000 m2 of additional storage capacity.

Since its commissioning, it was learned, this logistics base has already allowed the shipment to the international market of large shipments of sesame, Chadian and Cameroonian cotton, products from the primary processing of cocoa … All this, argue the leaders of the Kribi Logistics Hub, within timeframes to ensure the competitiveness of the deepwater port of Kribi.

On the import side, we learn that the World Food Programme (WFP) has found in this logistical base a suitable infrastructure to rationalise its food transport costs.

If the WFP has 100 containers of products unloaded, for example, to transport them to the various areas of intervention, it must charter 100 trucks, at a rate of one truck per container. But with the Kribi Logistics Hub, the containers can be processed by emptying them, which means that the contents of one and a half containers can be loaded into a single truck. In the end, we will have fewer trucks to charter and consequently savings will be made,” explains an executive of the Kribi Logistics Hub.