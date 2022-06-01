Cameroon- Bollore : MSC Boss Outlines Strategies And Ambitions For Cameroonian Subsidiaries

The intentions of the Italian-Swiss group MSC, buyer of the assets of Bolloré Africa & Logistics in Africa has being clear on its intentions on purchasing bollore’s asset.
The MSC boss maintains that the strategy to be deployed after the purchase of the Breton billionaire’s African assets will not consist of “integrating BAL into MSC”, but rather “finding the synergies to be put in place with (the) subsidiaries to avoid duplication and over-investment in certain facilities“, also revealed his ambitions for the Bolloré group’s rail concessions. These include Camrail, the Cameroonian rail carrier, which is also involved in the deal between the Bolloré and Aponte families.
“We are going to keep the staff and the management as it is today, the latter will just have to report to a new shareholder who will now be called Aponte and no longer Bolloré. A new brand will be created in the short term, with a new logo that it is still too early to disclose,”
said its president, Diego Aponte, in an interview with Jeune Afrique published on 30 May.
This reaction sounds like a response to the employees of the Bolloré group in Cameroon, who have recently referred to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, to worry about the fate that could be reserved for their jobs, after the purchase of the assets of Bolloré Africa & Logistics (BAL) by the Italian-Swiss group MSC.
“We have real rail expertise in Europe for goods, but not for passengers. We will therefore have to get to the heart of the matter very quickly on how to improve services. But we intend to keep them (the rail concessions, editor’s note), to develop them through investment, so as to have an efficient tool that can accompany the development of our activities. It is a very complicated sector, especially when it is not backed up by a regular shipping line. I am convinced that we can quickly bring added value to the existing networks...”, explains Diego Aponte.
According to the boss of MSC, all of Bolloré’s assets in Africa, including those in Cameroon, are interesting for its development strategy on the continent. “Everything interests us, even the concessions whose potential may seem limited. We will try to revive the terminals that are not working as well by doing everything in our power to bring them more volumes through our shipping lines. By having a leading port and land network across the continent, we will be able to increase our maritime presence and thus strengthen Africa’s connectivity with the rest of the world,”
he explains.
One of the key elements of this connectivity of Africa with the world, which the MSC group wants to strengthen, is certainly the container terminal of the port of Douala, which was conceded in 2019 to its subsidiary Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), at the end of a process denounced by the former concessionaire, which is none other than the duo Bolloré-Maersk. As a result, for nearly three years, due to a legal dispute that drags on, TIL has still not been able to operate this terminal.
“As for the Douala file, there is a reality that we won the tender in 2020 (it was rather in September 2019, editor’s note), while today we still do not have the keys to the terminal. I hope that the takeover of BAL will give us the opportunity to discuss with the port authorities of Douala, so that they honour their part of the contract and that our subsidiary, Terminal Investment Limited, can quickly take over the management of the quays which is its responsibility…“, hopes Mr. Aponte.