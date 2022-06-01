Cameroon- Bollore : MSC Boss Outlines Strategies And Ambitions For Cameroonian Subsidiaries

The intentions of the Italian-Swiss group MSC, buyer of the assets of Bolloré Africa & Logistics in Africa has being clear on its intentions on purchasing bollore’s asset.

The MSC boss maintains that the strategy to be deployed after the purchase of the Breton billionaire’s African assets will not consist of “integrating BAL into MSC”, but rather “finding the synergies to be put in place with (the) subsidiaries to avoid duplication and over-investment in certain facilities“, also revealed his ambitions for the Bolloré group’s rail concessions. These include Camrail, the Cameroonian rail carrier, which is also involved in the deal between the Bolloré and Aponte families.

“We are going to keep the staff and the management as it is today, the latter will just have to report to a new shareholder who will now be called Aponte and no longer Bolloré. A new brand will be created in the short term, with a new logo that it is still too early to disclose,” said its president, Diego Aponte, in an interview with Jeune Afrique published on 30 May. This reaction sounds like a response to the employees of the Bolloré group in Cameroon, who have recently referred to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, to worry about the fate that could be reserved for their jobs, after the purchase of the assets of Bolloré Africa & Logistics (BAL) by the Italian-Swiss group MSC.

“We have real rail expertise in Europe for goods, but not for passengers. We will therefore have to get to the heart of the matter very quickly on how to improve services. But we intend to keep them (the rail concessions, editor’s note), to develop them through investment, so as to have an efficient tool that can accompany the development of our activities. It is a very complicated sector, especially when it is not backed up by a regular shipping line. I am convinced that we can quickly bring added value to the existing networks...”, explains Diego Aponte.