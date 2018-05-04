Cameroon book Burkina Faso, Uzbekistan friendlies

The Indomitable Lions will face both nations during the next FIFA break scheduled before the 2018 World Cup.

They will face Burkina Faso on May 25 in the outskirts of Paris while the Uzbekistan game follows three days later in Tashkent, sources within the Cameroon Football Federation have confirmed.

Though Cameroon and Burkina Faso failed to qualify for the World Cup, both teams will use the friendly to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which resume in September.

Burkina Faso head coach Paulo Duarte said he will use the friendly to assess his players after the end of the European championships.

Cameroon are still in search of a permanent head coach and if one has not been appointed by then, interim coach Alexandre Belinga might still lead the team as he did against Kuwait.