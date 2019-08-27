A book that recounts the strike by the Anglophone lawyers and teachers will be launched in Yaounde on Wednesday August 28.

The book titled ” Anglophone lawyers and teachers strikes in cameroon(2016-2017): A Multidimensional Perspective” is written by Professor Ibrahim Kashim Talla and Dr. Kingsley Ngange, all lecturers of the University of Buea.

The book that will be launched at the Advanced School of Mass Communication traces the genesis, evolution and outcome of the strikes embarked on by the Anglophone lawyers and teachers.

Anglophone lawyers and teachers embarked on a strike late in 2016 to ask for reforms from government but several meetings never yielded fruits.

The population of these two regions later joined the strike to demand for better working conditions and these protests were cracked down by security forces before the crisis later metamorphosed into an armed conflict as a group of armed men rose up to call for a breakaway state called Ambazonia.