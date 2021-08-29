Africa’s first ever sub marine cable which connects Cameroon to Brazil will boost telecommunications in the Central African sub region and the continent as a whole, the General Manager of the Cameroon Telecommunications, CAMTEL, Judith Yah Sunday has said.

She made the assertion on Friday, August 27 during the visit of the Brazillian Ambassador to Cameroon, Vivian Loss Sanmartin to the Kribi landing station.

The South Atlantic Inter Link, SAIL, links Cameroon from Kribi to Fortaleza in Brazil on a 6000km long distance.

Presenting the landing station in Kribi, the General Manager of CAMTEL, Judith Yah Sunday said it is the outcome of a fruitful collaboration between both nations following the visit of the Head of State, Paul Biya, to Brazil in 2010.

She said the facility which falls in line with government’s priority to develop telecommunication infrastructure will make Cameroon a digital hub in the sub region and beyond by boosting telemedicine , cloud IT, video streaming and other related disciplines.

On her part, the Brazillian Ambassador was marvelled by the structure and hoped it will make Cameroon become an indispensible telecommunications partnerin the sub region. She equally hoped the initiative will attract more investors from her country who might be interested in the initiative.

The SAIL

The SAIL – South Atlantic InterLink cable, is the first cable which directly connects the Africa to the South America for the transportation of digital data at a very high speed.

The infrastructure consists of four pairs of optical fibre with a data transmission capacity over 6000 kilometers, connecting the cities of Fortaleza and Kribi at a speed of 32 Terabits per second and a latency of 56 milliseconds.

This makes it possible to reduce the latency time for digital data transiting between Africa and America without passing through Europe as was the case in the past, thereby improving on the experience and quality of services for customers.

This infrastructure, which complements the landing stations of Douala and Limbe, which constitute the main international gateways connecting Cameroon to the world, contributes to the growth of the increasingly large volumes of data exchanged and above all significantly reduces costs and ultimately, to the drop in internet capacity prices.