The government has set up a brigade to fight against the extortion of COVID-19 patients as well as persons who come to the hospital to take the test.

The mixed brigade set up is comprised of the Ministry of Public Health and the General Delegation for National Security, following several complaints filed by hospital users.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, some staff at hospitals still charge for COVID-19 screening though government has insisted it is free.

“It occurred to me that some of our staff or hospitals still charge for the screening tests, especially rapid tests, which were made available to them. I remind everyone that the COVID test is free, as is the treatment. I count on you for the denunciations, » the Minister of Public Health said.

He has called on all Cameroonians to denounce any unscrupulous requests at all the COVID-19 screening points set up around the country.

“In addition to your expected denunciations, I have just set up a mixed brigade (DGSN-MINSANTE) to track down all the people and structures that will continue to surf on the plight of Cameroonians to make money. I appeal to everyone’s vigilance, » Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

The warning comes barely days after the Ministry of Public Health embarked on a second phase of robust testing after meeting the target of 50.000 tests on June 15.

According to the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda, the intention now is to intensify the 3T (Track, Test and Treat) strategy so as to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the country.