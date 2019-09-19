Cameroon: Britain observing to see how National dialogue works in real life- British Diplomat

The Permanent Undersecretary at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Simon McDonald has reacted to President Biya’s National dialogue call, stating the British government is observing to see how it works out in real life.

Simon MacDonald made the statement Monday in Yaounde, at a press briefing during a reception organised in his honour by the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, His Excellency Rowan James Laxton.

The British Diplomat however indicated that his government will support the dialogue process as initiated by the government of Cameroon, provided the later request for her help. “This is a Cameroonian run process, vital to its complexion.” Simon McDonald said.

Above all, Simon Mcdonald indicated that the dialogue initiated by the government to solve the ongoing socio-political crisis in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions is a welcome initiative that should be inclusive, comprehensive and urgent.