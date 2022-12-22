Health › News

Happening now

Cameroon : Broadcast Debate Scheduled For Cameroon Medical Council Presidential Election  

Published on 22.12.2022 at 12h54 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

This is what emerges from a note of the initiative for transparency and ethics in the election of the office of the Cameroon Medical Council

 

On December 26, the election of the new office of the Cameroon Medical Council will take place. But three days before this date, a TV broadcast debate will be organized between the candidates for the post of president of the organization.

This is intended as underscored in the information note of the Initiative for transparency and ethics in the election of the office of the Cameroon Medical Council to allow voters to better understand the proposals of each candidate,

Through this initiative, each candidate expresses himself on his projects and his capacity to implement them in the perspective of a better management of the order and the improvement of the care for the patients”, indicates the person in charge of the operation, the cardiologist and academic, Aimé Bonny. 

“The stakes and the challenges to be met deserve to choose the best possible executive. To do this, it is important to give the opportunity to voters to better understand the program and the profession of faith of each candidate,“ adds the lecturer at the University of Douala.

The organizing committee reassures that several media have answered positively to this initiative as well as several doctors and members of civil society who will take part in the debate.

In addition, he points out, having sent requests for participation to all the declared candidates, Olga Yvonne Bassong (epidemiologist), Claude Bernard Kamta Ngui (neurosurgeon), Manga Théodat (ophthalmologist), Jean Berthelot Zambo (surgeon), Rodolphe Fonkoua (diabetologist)Pierre Bassong (neurologist) and Emmanuel Noël Essomba (Infectiologist).

 

