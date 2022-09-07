› Health

Cameroon-Buea : 120 Kidney Patients for 6 Dialysis Machines

Published on 07.09.2022 at 12h07 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Dialysis

The Director of  Regional Hospital annex in Buea, Dr.Martin Mokake cries out on the insufficiency of dialysis machines in the health structure,hence the protest of over 120 kidney patients.

 

The patients have gone over a week without having their dialysis session. The patients say they are on the street to decry government’s neglect on their plight and challenges faced when undergoing a single dialysis session. Report says the South West region, counts just one hemodialysis treatment centre. Kidney patients in other parts of the country have also protested for absence of machines and file the same complain to the government.

” We have six machines for a population of 120. It is grossly insfficient. The six machines were brought a little over two years ago but like all machines, they have to work for a particular number of hours and cool off. The six machines could go for 30 patients comfortably and last longer but it is used three times more than the directives” explained Dr. Mokake

The Director hits on the biggest problem  which the fact that two machines are damaged due to its excessive use thus causing a longer waiting time for patients. ” a proposed solution is to have atleast 20 machines to sustain all the patients. One dialysis machine cost atleast five million FCFA and a single dialysis session cost 8500 FCFA, but has been subsidized by government at 5000 FCFA, enabling patients to undergo two sessions a week.

Governmental actions might be fast but the director pleaded with patients to be patient with the various actors. He assures them he will ensure the functioning of the two damaged machine and speed up sessions for each patient.

