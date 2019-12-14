Cameroon: Buea, Bamenda University sends off fresh job seekers

The convocation ceremonies of the Universities of Buea and Bamenda took place yesterday on the various campuses of the two competitions.

Over 10.000 students are graduating from both institutions are going into the job market after spending three years is difficult study conditions due to the prevailing security situation.

Sources say some students have decided to stay away from the ceremony due to uncertainty especially in Bambli in the North West region where there have been a series of kidnappings of lecturers and students.