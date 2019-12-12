Cameroon: Buea braces up to bid farewell to Ekema Patrick

The municipality of Buea is bracing up to bid farewell to its deceased Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge who will be burried on Saturday, December 14.

“The Hercules of our times”. This is the inscription on billboards that welcome visitors into Buea since Thursday morning as the city takes a new facelift ahead of the burial.

Minor works have been carried out at grand stand and the Buea Council premises where the corpse of the ‘Nyamoto Kpwatolo’ shall lie in state.

At the Buea Regional hospital mortuary, measures have been taken to avoid decongestion on Friday December 13 when the corpse will be removed.

Even the convocation ceremony of the University of Buea that was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday has been brought forth on to Friday, December 13 to avoid congestion.

The death of Patrick Ekema Esunge was announced on Sunday, October 27 in Douala following a cardiac arrest.