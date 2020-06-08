Cameroon: Buea Council takes fight against Coronavirus to schools

Schools in the Buea municipality, South Wst Region of Cameroon were at the weekend disinfected in the fight against the COVID-19.

The disinfection exercise conducted by the Buea Council, took the team to various primary and secondary schools in the municipality.

The exercise conducted on Saturday, June 6 started at the Government High School Buea where all classrooms and offices were disinfected.

Other private schools within the municipality were also disinfected as the team extended its activities right up to the Bojongo court area junction.

Supervising the exercise, the First Deputy Mayor of the Buea Council, Akawoh Minerva said it is part of the Council’s own effort to fight the COVID-19 in the municipality and promised the exercise will continue in order to keep schools safe in Buea.