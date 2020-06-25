The Fako High Court has ordered the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea, His Lordship Michael Bibi to halt the implementation of the decision appointing new officials at the head of the Catholic University Institute of the diocese.

The decision was handed down on Tuesday, June 23 following a suit filed by Barrister Forcha Dave on behalf of the ‘sacked’ Board of Trustees of the institution.

This is the latest twist in the saga rocking the Diocese of Buea after the Apostolic Administrator made appointments recently at the Catholic University Institue, notably appointing a new President, Prof. Victor Julius Ngoh in place of Rev. Fr. George Nkeze who is on sabbatical.

Though Fr. George Nkeze has said he remains at the disposal of his Apostolic Administrator, he however expressed the wish to complete his mandate at the helmn of the university.

The Board of Trustees strongly kicked against the decision of Mgr Michael Bibi and saying the university enjoys an autonomous status.

However, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon has thrown his weight behind the Bishop stressing remains the proprietor of all schools within the diocese.

Students of the institution resumed on-campus studies earlier this week amidst the cacophony as the legal battle still has a long way to go.