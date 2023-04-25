LifeBusiness › Life

Cameroon : Buea Gets New Market Infrastructure

Published on 25.04.2023 at 11h13 by JDC

The headquarter of the South West region benefits from the Feicom medium-sized cities decentralisation program.

A larger and more structured space. This is what traders and consumers of the city of Buea will be entitled to. It is a new market that will soon be operational. The new infrastructure is the fruit of German cooperation with Feicom within the framework of the Decentralisation Programme Feicom medium-sized cities.

This work is in line with the National Development Strategy 2020-2030 which prescribes the development of productive infrastructure for the benefit of the Decentralised Territorial Communities.

