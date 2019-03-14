Cameroon: Buea Mayor halts peaceful protest by journalist

The Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge on Thursday evening halted a peaceful march organised b a group of journalists in his municipality.

The march that had been authorised by the Divisional Officer of Buea Paul Wokam Kouam was halted by elements of the Buea Council before taking away one of the main initiators, Reverend Geraldine Fobang, Station Manager of the CBS Radio.

The Governor of the South West Region Bernard Okalia Bilai was expecting a memo from the journalists before their march was halted few minutes before it started.

The Mayor is reported to have accused the journalists of not respecting the itinerary of the protest which to him could have jeopardized the security of the town.

A meeting was immediately held at the Council chambers before the Reverend Geraldine Fobang was released and all parties separated.