Cameroon: Buea Mayor Patrick Ekema honoured in South region

The Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge over the weekend was crowned with the title of Nyamoto Kpwatolo” of the South Region.

Traditional rulers of the South Chiefs Conference honoured the Mayor with the title which translates as great warrior for his bravery.

He received the title on Saturday in Mbone Nkok village from the President of the South Chiefs Conference His Royal Highness (HRH) Effa Rene Desire who described his as a true warrior who has worked hard for the interest of the nation.

Patrick Ekema Esunge has always raised eyebrows as he has been at the forefront fighting ghowt towns and separatist tendencies in Buea to keep the city in tact.