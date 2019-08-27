Cameroon: Buea population braves fear, rubbishes Ambazonia lockdown

The population of Buea, headquarters of the South West region, took to their norml activities on Tuesday morning despite calls for the start of a lockdown imposed by separatists.

Sources in Buea say the town has been busy, contrary to reports of a partial lockdown as people have been going about their daily activities.

At the Mile 17 motor park, it was a busy day as usual, as holiday makers move into and out of the region as the park has remained busy since last weekend.

Some residents had opted at the weekend to move out to neighbouring regions after calls for a lockdown were echoed by a faction of the Ambazonia separatist movement.

As the population of Buea braves the lockdown calls to go about their activities, it remains unclear what will happen on Monday September 2 which has been set aside as the start of another lockdown called by another faction of the separatist movement.