Cameroon: Buea taxi drivers protest over ‘police brutality’

Published on 09.07.2020 at 00h29 by JournalduCameroun

Traffic was paralysed in Buea, headquaters of the South West Region on Wednesday, July 9 following a strike action by taxi drivers.

The drivers grounded their tools to protest against what they describe as brutality and extortion from security forces in the town.

According to eyewitness accounts, the strike action started after a scuffle between a taxi driver and a police officer around the GCE Board junction as the drivers paralysed movement in the town for hours.

It took the intervention of the Divisional Officer of Buea to descend to the field and convince the drivers to return to work while promising to ensure severe sanctions against security officers found guilty of harassment.

 

