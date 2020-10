Women of different age groups in the town of Buea, chief town of the restive South West region of Cameroon early this Thursday October 15 stormed the streets in protest against close to a month power outage in the area.

Reports say after taking to the streets, the ladies marched to the Divisional Officer’s office where they are currently waiting on him to address the situation.

That part of the country has been without electricity for more than two weeks.