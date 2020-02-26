A group of French business men have offered two generators to the Silicon Mountain tech community in Buea to help them overcome challenges they could face in power supply.

The generators were handed to the incubators, ActivSpaces and Jongo hub at the weekend by a delegation of the businessmen led by the French Amabassador to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou.

Presenting the generators to tech community in Buea, the French Ambassador said he first visited the place five months ago and saw the challenges they were facing but left without making any promises. He said he later appealed to French business persons in Cameroon for the donation which has thus come to fruition.

« The future of Cameroon is through through innovation and we are fully in support of you and all you do here at the Silicon Mountain, » Christophe Guilhou told the young startupers.

Speaking on behalf of his peers, Valery Chong, young owner of a start up said the gift will translate into the creation of more jobs and economic empowerment because they will now be able to smoothly put their innovation into the market without hitches.

The event was equally an opportunity for stakeholders at the Silicon Mountain, innovators and tech hub owners to discuss business partnerships with the French business community in Cameroon.

The French Ambassadore Christophe Guilhou also led the team of French business men to see the Governor of the South West Region Bernard Okalia Bilai where they discussed business opportunities in the region.