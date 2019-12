Published on 20.12.2019 at 17h16 by journalduCameroun

A building reportedly belonging to the DOVV Super Market under construction at the Shell Nsimeyon neighbourhood in Yaounde is said to have collapsed, causing enormous material damage, sources have said.

The incident reportedly happened this Friday December 20, 2019 in the afternoon.

Apart from injuring some labourers, unofficial sources say the building collapsed burying some labourers who were at the site.

For the time being, the number of persons buried under the rubbles is still unknown.