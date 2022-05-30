Cameroon-Business: Coca-Cola Splits From SABC After 59 years Partnership

In a press release dated 27 May, the SABC Group announced the termination of the production, communication and marketing of the Coke range of products -Coca-Cola; Cola-Cola Zero; Fanta and Sprite.

By mutual agreement, the SABC Group and The Coca-Cola Company have come to an end. This comes after 59 years of collaboration.

This decision is valid for all the subsidiaries of the Castel group in charge of bottling and distributing the products of the Atlanta-based company, located in countries such as: Burkina Faso, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, but also Egypt.

In April this year, during an exchange with the press in Yaounde, the outgoing General Manager of Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), Emmanuel De Tailly, spoke of the launch by the Cameroon Breweries of a new product in the soft drinks segment called “World Cola“.

“World Cola has been launched for those who do not have high purchasing power but want to consume Cola. The new World Cola product is an alternative to a premium product like Coca-Cola.

Meanwhile, the Foberd Group, the Gabonese subsidiary of Cameroonian Fokou, will now produce and market the soft drinks of the multinational The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) in Gabon. These are Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite and Schweppes. According to an announcement by the American firm, production will start on 1 July 2022 and will be carried out by Sofavinc, an entity of the Foberd group.