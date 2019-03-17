Cameroon Business Forum opens today in Douala

The 10th edition of the Cameroon Business Forum opens today in the nation’s economic capital, Douala under the auspices of the Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute.

This will be the first time Joseph Dion Ngute is presiding over the forum since he was appointed as Prime Minister on January 4.

Stakeholders, businessmen as well as investors from both the public and private sectors will be looking for ways of improving the business climate in the country and attract investors.

However, critics say the Cameroon Business Forum is another empty project given the fact that its resolutions are hardly implemented to satisfaction.