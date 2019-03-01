Cameroon: Cabral Libii denies creating new party

The leader of the 11 Million Citizens Movement Cabral Libii has dismissed claims he has created a political party.

Cabral Libii who was canddate at the October 7 Presidential election under the banner of the Univers party was recently accused of breaking the alliance and forming a new political party called PMO.

Cabral Libii told Equinoxe radio in an interview that he is aware of the creation of a political party called PMO by a member of the 11 million Citizens Movement but said he is in no way linked to the party.

He said members of the 11 Million Citizens Movement are free to adhere to any political party given that his movement is not a political party.

Cabral Libii stressed that his coalition with the Univers party remains intact