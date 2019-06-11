Cameroon: Cabral Libii receives award for best African politician

The leader of the “11 million citizens” movement Cabral Libii was over the weekedn in France crowned African politician of the year.

Cabral Libii received the “Gifa award” in Paris on Saturday for his prominent rise to the Cameroon political landscape last year where he finished third at the October 7 Presidential election.

With his movement created back in 2017, Cabral Libii has succeeded to pull crowds behind him and has not down tools despite finishing third at the Presidential election as he has continued sensitising the population ahead of the municipal, legislative and regional elections.

All these actions convinced the jury of the GIFA Awards to crown his efforts with a prize for the African politician of the year.

He is just the third African politician to receive this award after former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade and former House Speaker of the Ivory Coast Guillaume Soro.