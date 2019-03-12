Cameroon: Cabral Libii warned to return to work or face sack

The leader of the 11 million citizen movement Cabral Libii Li Ngue has been given a one-week ultimatum to return to his duty post or be considered to have resigned.

A release signed by the Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Prof. Adolphe Minkoa She says Cabral Libii, Administrative agent at the university has been absent from his duty post since October 23, 2018.

He has now been given until March 18 to return else considered to have resigned.

Cabral Libii who ran under the Univers party finished third at the October 7 Presidential election behind winner Paul Biya and runneer up Maurice Kamto.

After the proclammation of the results, he immediately left the country for a private stay abroad. Since returning to Cameroon, he has been touring various cities to galvanise support ahead of thee legislative and Municipal elections.