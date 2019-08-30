Cameroon: Cabral Libii’s Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation legalised

The Ministry of Territorial Administration has granted legal authorisation to the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation of Cabral Libii to carry out its activities in the country.

During an audience granted this day by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, the latter officially handed over the letter of authorisation to the President of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation, Cabral Libii to operate freely in Cameroon.

According to reports, this decision follows the approval of the activities of the party by the Ministry of territorial Administration which is charged with regulating the activities of political parties in the country.

Officials of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation reportedly made an official request to operate legally after the election of their executive bureau last May 2019 in the Far North region of Cameroon, election which saw Cabral Libii elected at the helm of the party in replecement of Robert Kona

The Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation was created in 2003.