Cameroon: CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad visit Cameroon today

The President of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad will begin a three-day working visit to Cameroon today.

According to a communiqué signed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the CAF President will lead an important delegation comprised of top officials of the African football governing body, experts and renown world football icons.

The CAF delegation is set to hold consultations and meetings with officials of the Local Organising Committee of the 2021 Afcon before important decisions will be taken on the CHAN 2020 and the AFCON 2021 which are all expected to hold in Cameroon.

The visuals of the CHAN 2020 will be revealed on January 156 during a gala night to mark the end of the visit.