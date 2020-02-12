Cameroon: CAF emissaries inspect CHAN 2020 infrastructures in last tour

Published on 12.02.2020 at 13h39 by journalduCameroun

Emissaries from the Confederation of African Football CAF have begun touring for the last time infrastructures earmarked for the sixth edition of the African Nation’s Championship to be hosted in Cameroon come April.

The seven man delegation led by Nigeria’s Samson Adamu are presently in Douala for their first stop.

They are inspecting infrastructures earmarked for the upcoming 2020 African Nation’s Championship in Cameroon amongst which are stadium and hotels.

The CAF Director of Competitions and his team reportedly arrived Cameroon yesterday February 11, 2020.

After the Littoral region, reports say they will move to Limbe and Buea in the the South West region of Cameroon tomorrow Thursday.

Sources have said that another CAF delegation is expected in Cameroon for the draw ahead of the CHAN competition.