Cameroon: CAF President proud of “world class” Olembe stadium

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe has lauded the quality of infrastructure of the Olembe Omnisports stadium.

The CAF boss was at the construction site of the infrastructure on Friday, September 17 to assess the level of works as the stadium is set to host the opening game of the tournament.

The CAF boss was taken through the stadium by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and the President of FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

“This facility(the Olembe stadium) is world class, we should all be proud as Cameroonians for this world class facility, we should all be proud as Africans that Cameroon ….come January when the AFCON tournament is taking place here, the rest of Africa and the rest of the world will be with us. We are confident that together CAF, the government (of Cameroon), we will host an event that will make us proud,” the CAF President said.

His visit comes just few weeks after CAF expressed dissatisfaction with Cameroonian authorities over the progress of works at the Olembe stadium after it hosted a 2022 World Cup qualifying game between Cameroon and Malawi behind closed doors.