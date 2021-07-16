Cameroon: CAF validates 2021 AFCON mascot Mola, anthem

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has validated the mascot and anthem of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations proposed by the Local Organizing Committee of the competition headed by Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

They were unveiled in the month of May following a competition to choose the best and forwarded to CAF officials for validation.

The name given to the mascot, Mola is a Cameroonian slang which refers to brotherhood. It is the work of arts of a young Cameroonian called Felix Fokoua.

The anthem on the other hand is a composition of the Africa smile group mostly constituted of children.

The competition is slated to kick off in January 2022. Ahead of the kick off, the country is rounding up with preparations especially at the level of infrastructures earmarked to host the continental jamboree.

The brand new Olembe Stadium that will host the first and last games will be welcoming indomitable lions and their counterparts from Malawi on September 2 for a test match.

The draw ceremony to determine the pools of the participating teams is slated for next month.