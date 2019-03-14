Cameroon calls for national solidarity as Anglophone crisis deepens

Presiding over the opening plenary sittings of the 2019 March ordinary session, the eldest members of both houses, Senator Victor Mukete and Hon Enow Tanjong appealed for greater solidarity, objectivity and understanding in handling issues of National life.

At the Yaounde Conference Centre where Senators converged Tuesday March 12, violence in the North West and South West regions and measures to curb it was the main point on the agenda of the day.

Senator Victor Mukete condemned the arson attack on the Kumba District hospital that claimed the lifes of innocent patients on their sick beds and called on the respect, integrity, and stability of Cameroon.

Hon Enow Tanjong of the National Assembly on his part addressed a solidarity message to the International community, appealing for their « solidarity, understanding and objectivity in the handling of the crises in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon… », urging them to support the peace measures taken by the Cameroon Government to bring back peace in these regions.