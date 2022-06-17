Cameroon Calls for Revision of World Trade Rules

According to Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, the populations of the African continent are looking at the horizon, waiting for bold, daring and legitimate initiatives from the, in order to re-establish without delay the normal rules of regulation of world trade flows. This is to enable these populations to simply feed themselves.

“Cameroon therefore calls for an aggiornamento, a return to the roots of multilateralism. The 12th Ministerial Conference of our Organisation gives us the opportunity. We must therefore show solidarity and operational pragmatism,” said the Minister of Trade.

He affirmed that Cameroon is available to examine issues relating to food insecurity, which threatens a significant part of the world’s population; the deregulation of supply chains, which prevents the poorest countries from benefiting from international trade; the contribution of trade to the resorption of the coronavirus pandemic, notably through the facilitation of production and access to the vaccine; and the imbalance of global rules in the agricultural sector. And let’s not forget other fundamental issues such as fisheries subsidies and the settlement of trade disputes.

“What would be the point of burying our heads in the sand, closing our eyes and pretending not to see anything, when the situation is so serious, when many nations in the world, and particularly in Africa, but not only, are in the grip of an imminent and unprecedented food crisis,” the Cameroonian minister said.

For Mr Mbarga Atangana, the work of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference is taking place at a crucial time, which calls for and engages the collective and individual responsibility of States on the meaning and future of this organisation and, more broadly, on trade multilateralism.