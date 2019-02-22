Cameroon: Pressure mounts for release of kidnapped journalist Ambe Mac

Calls have intensified for the release of journalist Ambe Macmillan Awa kidnapped on Thursday in Bamenda and ferried to Bafut by suspected armed separatist fighters.

The North West Chapter of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalist, where Ambe Macmillan was President, vehemently condemned the act and called on the perpetrators to release the journalist with immediate effect.

The national President of Camasej Simon Lyonga equally called “on the gunmen to unconditionally release our colleague who simply wants to carry out his duties of informing and educating the people.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists has also joined its voice to call for the immediate release of the journalist.

On her part, the President of the Cameroon Peoples Party,CPP, Edith Kah Walla described the kidnap as an attempt to silence the journalist for his federal stance and called on his kidnappers to immediately releae him.