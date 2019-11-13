Cameroon: Calm returns to Yaounde after bike riders’ protest

Calm has returned to Yaounde, capital city of Cameroon after Monday’s protest staged by commercial bike riders in reaction to the decision taken by the Governor of the Centre region to ban their circulation in some parts of Yaounde.

The movement of people and vehicles this Tuesday November 13, 2019 in the political capital of Cameroon Yaounde has witnessed no wave of violence as compared to yesterday when commercial bike riders publicly expressed their dissatisfaction following Governor Nasseri Paul Bea’s ban on their circulation in some parts of the city capital.

During the early hours of yesterday, some commercial bike riders placed barricades in some parts of Yaounde where their circulation has been restricted to prevent urban disorder, and asked taxi drivers to drop their passengers and join them in the strike.

This action met with stiff resistance from security forces positioned in strategic parts of the town to filter traffic and remind the riders about the rule and regulations governing their circulation in town, in application of the decision taken by the Governor of the Centre region.

The firmness of the security forces to their task and the persistence of some of the bike riders in some parts of Yaounde led to slight confrontations between the two parties that paralysed the movement of people and vehicles.

Security forces have once more been deployed in strategic parts in Yaounde to ensure the riders respect the Governor’s decision that aims at reducing urban disorder.