Cameroon: Camair-Co Director General annuls recent appointments

The Director General of the Cameroon Airlines Corporation Camair Co Louis Georges Njipendi has annulled the appointment of some officials of the company approved by him on the 19th and 20th of August 2019.



This decision follows instructions from the board chair of the Company, Transport Minister Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe who issued a communique demanding the Director General to annul all appointments carried out without the consent of the Board of Administration until and internal audit was conducted and submitted as it was required of him.

