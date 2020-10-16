Cameroon: Camair-Co further postpones resumption of internal flights

Cameroon Airlines Corporation, Camair-Co has once again postponed the resumption of its activities within the national territory scheduled for this Friday October 16 to a later date.

The information is contained in communique signed by the Director General of the Corporation, Louis Georges Njipendi Kouotou and made public Thursday October 15, hours to the announced resumption date.

In the communique, Louis Georges Njipendi says that this second postponement is linked to difficulties beyond the management team’s control and apologises for the inconvenience brought to the corporation’s customers.

After over seven months of inactivity due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the management announced that the corporation will resume internal flights from Monday October 12 with a hired plan from Ukrain.

On the said date, it postponed the resumption of its activities to Thursday October 16.

Few hours to the date, a new communique was made public postponing it to a yet to be announced one.

Besides the Coronavirus pandemic which affected flights globally, CAMAIR-CO has been facing serious economic crisis.

It is said to be crumbling on the weight of billions of debts with several other problems reports attribute to poor management.

Recently, the Head of State ordered for the restructuring of the corporation.