Cameroon: Camair-Co gets new Management team

Published on 07.01.2021 at 18h40 by journal du Cameroun

A new team has been appointed to manage the affairs of the Cameroon Airlines Cooperation, Camair-Co with Ayem Mauger as Board Chair, Colonel Jean Christophe Ella Nguema as General Manager and Alexandre Fochive as Deputy General Manager.

They were appointed at the end of an extra-ordinary session of the Board of Directors of the national airlines cooperation Thursday January 7.

The session was presided at by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

The General Manager, Jean Christophe Ella Nguema, seventh in ten years is an air force Colonel who before Thursday’s appointment worked at the Presidency of the Republic.

He replaces Louis Georges Njipendji Koutouo, former Board Chair of the cooperation appointed in May 2019.

The latter failed to meet some of the company’s challenges which today finds it difficult to ensure the least for domestic flights.

Colonel Jean Christophe Ella will be assisted in the discharge of his functions by Alexandre Fochivé.