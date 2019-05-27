Cameroon: CAMAIR-CO gets new management team

Louis Georges Njipendi Kouotou, former board chair of the Cameroon Airlines Company, Camair-Co is its new Director General, while his assistant is Max Constant Mve.

They were appointed by the Head of State President Paul Biya, and installed by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, now new board chair of Camair-Co, during the extra ordinary board session today at the Yaounde Hilton.

While installing his new team the new board chair of Camair-Co, Minister Ernest Ngalle Bibehe gave them specific instructions amongst them, the intense auditing of the corporation, reinforcing its aircraft, and insuring that its international flights take off latest December, beginning with Paris.

Acknowledging Camair-Co is facing some difficulties, Louis Georges Njipendi, who was board chair of the company from April 24, 2017 to this date urged Camari-Co’s personnel to help him and his team meet the challenges ahead of them.

According to official reports, following today’s installation of the top management of Camair-Co, work commences tomorrow Tuesday May 28 at the establishment Head office in Douala.