Cameroon: Camair co plane overruns runway as heavy rains hit Yaounde

An Embraer 135 leased from Equato-Guinean Cronos Airlines Company by Cameroon’s Airlines Corporation, Camair Co has just overran the runway at the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport.

According to sources on the spot, the plane that had on board 31 passengers lost control following heavy rains that hit the town of Yaounde Friday May 21 in the evening.

Fire fighters are already at the scene and at press time, the evacuation of passengers had begun under the heavy rains.

Reports have it that no one has been injured.