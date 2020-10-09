Cameroon: Camair-Co resumes domestic flights Monday with hired airplane

The Cameroon Airlines Corporation, Camair-Co is set to resume activities within the national territory Monday October 12 after over six months of inactivity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Officials of the lone national air carrier made this known during a press conference in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon recently.

To this effect, a Boeing 737 with a 144 sit capacity was hired from Ukraine for a period of three months to add to Cameroon’s two CAMAIR-CO Boeing stationed at Bonapriso-Douala 201 airbase.

While justifying the presence of the leased airplane, one of CAMAIR-CO’s official told the press that the two airplanes stationed in Douala needs to be sent for revision.

He announced that the Corporation will soon acquire some essential equipment, notably airplanes which are expected to arrive in Cameroon in the months ahead as part of the re-structuring of the corporation, ordered by the President of the Republic.

The national air carrier has not flown a single plane in the past six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the pandemic which affected flights globally, CAMAIR-CO has been facing serious economic crisis.

Recently, the Head of State ordered for the restructuring of the corporation.