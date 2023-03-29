Cameroon : Camair-Co to Reorganise Domestic Flights

The new domestic and regional expansion plan launched by officials of the Cameroonian airline contains an increase in services to three main destinations in the Far North.

For the officials of Cameroon Airlines Corporation , the main objective is to densify domestic flights. It is in this line that the Cameroonian airline has adopted a new plan to expand its network, including the gradual resumption of regional services. Destinations to Garoua, Maroua and Ngaoundéré, the three main cities in the northern part of Cameroon, have been optimised by the airline’s top management.

Thus, the frequency of flights to the city of Garoua will be increased from 4 to 5 flights per week: “non-stop round trips, from the cities of Douala and Yaounde, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” says Camair-Co. To Maroua, there is an increase of 3 to 4 flights per week, non-stop, from the cities of Douala and Yaounde, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. As for Ngaoundéré, the new expansion plan announces a service 5 times a week, from Douala and Yaoundé-Nsimalen, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This reorganization of domestic and regional routes by Camair-Co comes at a time when the company is engaged since 2020 in a recovery plan which required, on the instructions of the President of the Republic, the release of an envelope of 15 billion CFA francs, intended for the reconstitution of its fleet, its profitability and its restructuring before opening its capital to a private strategic partner.

The reopening of this line also comes about 2 years after Jean Christophe Ela Nguema, the Director General of Camair-Co, took office. The Minister of Transport had instructed him to revitalise the airline’s activities, reactivate suspended routes and open new routes, among others. It should be noted that on the local level, Camair-Co operates 7 domestic routes.