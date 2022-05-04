Cameroon: Camasej Celebrates World Press Freedom Day

The Yaounde chapter of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists , CAMASEJ has commemorated the 2022 world Press freedom day with special focus on aspiring journalists. This year’s commemoration held on the theme” Journalism Under Digital Seige”.Journalist from various media outlets gathered at the Guardian Post news paper office to share entising experiences and challenges of the profession and to educate future journalists on the realities of the profession they have choosen. This sitting was Coordinated by Camasej National president Viban Jude, and the Yaounde chapter President Ndi Eugene. The audience was mostly made up of aspiring journalists from Siantou Higher Institute. In the opening speech, Ndi Eugene called on authorities to facilitate access to information for the journalists and questioned the press right in the country . ”We call on the government to ease access to information. Also journalists live in fear as their rights and security are always threatened, especially in conflict zones like the north west and south west regions. It is also an opportunity to applaud colleagues who despite all odds still put in their best in reporting facts. Press freedom in Cameroon is becomig more of a myth as years goes by”

Camasej used this opportunity to announce the launching of its Assistance Fund in case of Emergency. An initiative which was has been implemented nation wide and aims at helping journalists in though situations such as health issues, legal persecutions, detention or those on exile. Its coordinator Francis Ajumane explains only registered members will be eligible to benefit from this emergency fund. A means used in preserving the dignity of the journalist.

Senior Journalists schooled the younger ones on the canons and ethics of the profession. A panel of Journalist held a talk under the them ” journalism under Surveillance” and had as moderator Amindeh Blaise , freelance Journalist and winner of internaional prizes as a reporter.

This session enabled a swift reminder to what exactly journalism should look like, reporting facts and nothing but facts.