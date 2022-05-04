Cameroon: Camasej Celebrates World Press Freedom Day

The Yaounde chapter of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists , CAMASEJ has commemorated the 2022 world Press freedom day with special focus on aspiring journalists.
This year’s commemoration held on the theme” Journalism Under Digital Seige”.Journalist from various media outlets gathered at the Guardian Post news paper office to share entising experiences and challenges of the profession and to educate future journalists on the realities of the profession they have choosen.
The EU published a document on this day May 3rd saying that World Press Freedom Day is celebrated, and brave journalists, camera crews, reporters, photographers and bloggers are risking their lives to keep us informed about Russian Ukrain conflict.
Detaining, abducting or kidnapping and targeting journalists and civil society actors to prevent the world from hearing the truth is what reporters face currently.
According to the Council of Europe platform for the protection of journalism and safety of journalists, already 10 Ukrainian and international media workers were killed and many others were wounded.
Safety of journalists is a EU priority. The EU is providing emergency support to media outlets and journalists covering the war in Ukraine, including psychological support, helmets and other protective equipment, as well as financing to cover salaries.