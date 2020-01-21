Cameroon: CAMASEJ condemns recent threats on journalists sent via social media

The Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ has condemned recent threats on journalists sent through a “faceless Facebook account and masked numbers”, the Association said Tuesday January 21, 2020.

In a release signed this Tuesday by the National President of the Association, Jude Viban, CAMASEJ says it has taken note of the threats and urges authorities to carryout investigations in order to identify those behind them.

“The Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) has taken note of threats received by some journalists from unidentified individuals through a faceless Facebook account and masked numbers” part of the release reads.

According to the release, the recent victims are Tim Finnian, Nyambot Divine and Kum Leonard.

The Association adds that the issues raised in the threats are subject for another discursion.

Reports have it that the above mentioned journalists are not the first to have received threats through such medium.