Life › Kiosque

Happening now

Cameroon: CAMASEJ Douala Ignites World Press day Celebration

Published on 25.04.2022 at 11h16 by Nana Kamsukom

CAMASEJ
CAMASEJ DOULA SPORTA WALK

Members  of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalist, CAMASEJ, Douala chapter, have launched actvities to commemorate this year’s World Press Day with sports walk.

 

The three-hours exercise, which saw the participation of other partners like VENTA S.A was attended by more than 50 members of the chapter, under the leadership of its president, Ndih Maureen.

In her remarks, Ndi Maureen said ” it is important for journalist who spend a lot of time in newsrooms writing stories to find time to relax” she added that ” sports is on of the ways through which one can cut out on accumulated stress”.

The walk was punctuated with two stops of pysical fitness exercises supervised by professional fitness instructors. Scores of participants were made to cover kolimeters on foot from Rond point Deido going through Feu Rouge Bessengue, through the Omnisport Staduim in Bepanda neigborhood, spanning across camtel through Sic Cacao to the national  swimming federation of Cite Sic. Here, members were treated to swimming  and body fitness exercise in the gynasuim.

To some of the participants , it  was the first time to take part in such physical activities . However, others said it helps in regulating their blood pressure.

Aside sporting activites, to commemorate the World Press  Freedom Day, members of CAMASEJ Douala have planned to organise seminars fro capacity building, free medical checkups and visits to some institutions such as  Eneo in the economic capital. The WPFD shall be celebrated next month under the theme ” Journalism under Surveillance”.

Source: GP

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
knp Published on 22.04.2022

South West Korup National Park

Korup National Park is in the Southwest Province of Cameroon and extends over 1,260 km2 of mostly undisturbed primary forest. It is reputedly one of Africa’s…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top