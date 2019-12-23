Cameroon: CAMASEJ honours late Anglophone journalism icon, Francis Wache

The Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ has created the Francis Wache Award in print media in honour of late Francis Kongnuy Wache, publisher of The Post newspaper who died Friday December 20, 2019 in Buea, South West region of Cameroon.



In a release published hours after the announcement of the demise of the Anglophone journalist, the President of the National Bureau of CAMASEJ, Jude Viban informs on the creation of the Francis Wache Award Category as a way of celebrating the deceased legacy in journalism.

The award seeks to recognise an outstanding story in the print media annually, and reward the author.

Regretting Francis Wache’s departure to the land of no return, Jude Viban extended the heartfelt condolences of the association to the bereaved family as well as the entire staff of the Post newspaper.

Described as a giant as far as journalism in Cameroon was concerned, Francis Wache was a founding member of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists and one of its Presidents as well.

He was elected National President of the association on May 3, 2006 in Bamend, North West region of Cameroon.