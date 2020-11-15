Cameroon: CAMASEJ-NW gets new leadership

The North West chapter of the Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ has a new executive bureau.

The new exco, headed by Elvis Ndi Tsembom Junior was voted in last Friday, November 13 during the regular monthly meeting held at the CAMASEJ-NW secretariat.

Elvis Ndi Tsembom Junior, journalist at Rush FM Bamenda and Secretary General of FECAFOOT-NW replaces Ambe Macmillan who declined to stand reelection after his two-year mandate came to an end last Friday.

Accepting his election by his peers, the incoming President promised to work hard in order to consolidate the gains achieved by the outgoing regime. He called on all journalists in the North West Region to remain united and committed to the association but above all to the profession.

On his part, the outgoing President congratulated the new team but warned them the task ahead is big and stressed they must remain steadfast and accomplishing their goals.

Looking back at his tenure, he was proud of what CAMASEJ-NW was able to achieve, notably striking partnership deals with higher institutions of learning in order to provide formal training to journalists in the region, striking deals hospitality facilities in the regions and above all getting a permanent secretariat for the association.

On his part, the National President of CAMASEJ, Jude Viban congratulated the North West Chapter for the smooth transition and called on other chapters to borrow a leaf.

New CAMASEJ-NW Bureau

President: Ndi Tsembom Elvis

– Vice President: Odette Nchanji

– Secretary: Sah Terence

– Social Secretary: Fomusoh Rachel

– Vice Social Secretary: Toh Clinton Ndong

– Financial Secretary: Muma Jude

– Treasurer: Fai Emilienne

– Public Relations Officer: Martial Gnoukapasir