Cameroon: CAMASEJ postpones WPFD celebrations due to Coronavirus

The Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ has postponed celebrations marking the 2020 World Press Freedom Day to be observed on May the 3rd to November the 2nd observed as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

The information is contained in a release issued by the National president of the Association, Jude Viban Tuesday April 28.

According to the release, the prevailing situation marked by the deadly Coronavirus compels the respect of a certain number of restrictions outlined by the World Health Organization and the Government of Cameroon, including social distancing.

This makes it impossible for members to meet and celebrate their profession like it has been the case in the past years.

The celebrations have thus been postponed to November 2, 2020, a day that will be observed as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

That notwithstanding, the spirit and aim of the day remain unchanged as the release notes that the association will use the day to scale up the professional ethics of its members, spare a thought for detained journalists and those killed in their line of duty and call on Cameroon authorities to commit more to press freedom.

The President ended by congratulating journalists for braving the killer pandemic to give the population the right information.