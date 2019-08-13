Cameroon: Traditional ruler demands apology from Fru Ndi after Limbe sympathy visit

The traditional ruler of the Livanda village in Limbe I Subdivision, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon has demanded an apology from the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front SDF, Ni Fru Ndi for “violating the tradition and culture of the people of Livanda by visiting a crime scene unauthorised”.

The demand is contained in a release signed Monday August 12, 2019 by His Royal Highness Motia Mathum of Livanda village.

“With all due respect, I wish to indicate my dissatisfaction with your recent visit to my village sir, Livanda village is headed by a traditional ruler and it is our custom and tradition that strangers do not visit crime scenes unauthorised.” Part of the release says.

“I therefore wish to inform you that the village demands an apology from you within 48hours.”

He further warns he will not tolerate any other unauthorised visit on his soil.

Over the weekend, Fru Ndi paid a sympathy visit to the Ebai family residence in Limbe where three died and eight others have been hospitalized for consuming a poisonous meal last Thursday.